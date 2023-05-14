LaNisha Cole Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'I'm Incredibly Grateful'

LaNisha Cole is soaking up her first Mother's Day.

Celebrating the day, the documentary filmmaker, 41, shared a tribute message and video from her boyfriend, Brian Paul Kuba, featuring her daughter Onyx Ice, 8 months, whom she shares with Nick Cannon.

"For the person that makes me smile 😊 the most…Happy Mother's Day, not every journey is easy and it takes time to unfold; not a regular 🎈Mother's Day also .. Onyx turns 8 months old. We're both so incredibly proud of you, and it's so amazing to witness you grow together as one…a family. My ohana. I've never seen a happier baby —because of you she smiles with her heart open and full of joy. Happy Mother's Day my ❤️🫶🏾 love. seeing you succeed and find peace in what brings you fulfillment is really everything. Everything you want in life is at your fingertips. God bless you 🤲🏾✨🫶🏾 I love you ❤️," he wrote.

She posted a separate message about her overwhelming feelings for the holiday.

"Going into my first official Mother's Day weekend feeling beyond blessed to have my two loves by my side. I give thanks every day for my life 🥹❤️🙌🏾 I'm incredibly grateful. Yesterday @brianpaulkuba and I stopped by our good friend and artist @bonnielambertartist studio with the Iciest girl- Bonnie surprised us with a gift of the portrait she painted of me while I was pregnant with Onyx. Can't wait to hang it up in the house! 🎁🖼️ . Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas out there! 🥰🥰🥰," she wrote.

Last month, Cole celebrated how much love her little girl is surrounded by in an emotional Instagram post.

"My whole world... the most beautiful little girl," the mom wrote. "I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her."

Cole then shared a bunch of photos with her little girl, showing her enjoying time with all the different people that love her, including members of her family and her boyfriend.

In addition to Onyx, the Masked Singer host shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.

Cannon has faced criticism over his growing family and different partners. In the post announcing Onyx's birth, Cannon also directed a message to his detractors.

"As we all know, I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength," he wrote. "So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children."

He also praised Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed" who "only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood."