LaNisha Cole Calls Daughter Onyx 'My Whole World' After Nick Cannon Forgets Her When Listing His Kids

LaNisha Cole is celebrating all the love around her little girl.

The documentary filmmaker, 41, shared photos of daughter Onyx Ice on her Instagram Story Thursday, showing how much the 7-month-old little girl is growing.

"My whole world... the most beautiful little girl," the mom wrote. "I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her."

Cole then shared a bunch of photos with her little girl, showing her enjoying time with all the different people that love her, including members of her family and Cole's boyfriend, artist Brian Paul Kuba.

LaNisha Cole and daughter Onyx. LaNisha Cole/Instagram

Hours later, she shared another message talking about what it's like to "have your life play out in front of an audience."

"It's not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in. That being said ... no person's path is linear," she began. "There's going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path."

"I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I'm at on my path, I know that God's got me. And I've got Onyx," she continued.

LaNisha Cole Instagram story. LaNisha Cole/Instagram

After taking another break, the former Price is Right model shared photos celebrating Onyx turning 7 months. In one photo, she smiles at Onyx from over Kuba's shoulder as he holds the little girl and smiles at the camera.

Cole then shared a message with "all the moms out there," urging them to "Take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It's not always easy but we were built for this."

Cole also shared another update about Onyx, showing her sitting with a teddy bear on her lap in her crib.

LaNisha Cole and daughter Onyx Ice, Brian Paul Kuba. LaNisha Cole/Instagram

"I'm trying to get her to stay in her crib. She's slept in the bed with me since she was 2 months old so this is a new world for both of us," she shared. "So far, she loves being in it for short periods of time. I need to figure out how to do this lol."

Days earlier, Onyx's dad, Nick Cannon, 42, appeared on The Howard Stern Show where the host challenged the father of 12 to name all of his kids. In doing so, he left out Onyx's name.

"You threw me off because I was going in order!" Cannon said in his defense.

LaNisha Cole Instagram Story. LaNisha Cole/Instagram

In addition to Onyx, the Masked Singer host shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, who turn 12 later this month, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 4 months.