Landon Donovan is a father again!

The retired soccer player, 35, and his wife, Hannah Bartell, welcomed their second child together and announced the birth Tuesday on social media. “Introducing Slate Bartell Donovan! Everyone is healthy and happy,” Donovan captioned a photo of his newborn son.

The couple is already parents to 16-month-old son Talon.

In June, Donovan shared the happy news that he would become a father of two.

“Preparations for the 2038 World Cup continue…baby boy Donovan #2 arriving this June,” the former LA Galaxy player and U.S. National Team legend wrote on Instagram.