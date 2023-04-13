Landon Barker Praises 'Great Dad' Travis, Says Kourtney Kardashian 'Always Looks After Me Like a Mother'

Landon Barker shared some sweet words for his dad and his new bride.

The 19-year-old can be seen giving a heartfelt speech at the Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 43, and Travis Barker last year in the couple's Hulu wedding special, titled Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, airing Thursday.

In his speech, the son of Barker, 47, and ex Shanna Moakler, 48, said that he is "so thankful to have such a great dad in my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Landon also gives props to his new stepmom, telling her, "You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back," also thanking the Kardashian family for being welcoming.

The teenager also gave a quick speech at the welcome dinner that kicked off the wedding weekend, saying he was "gonna keep it short and sweet."

"I'm happy for everyone here and so excited for the wedding," he said, cheering, "Long live Kravis!"

The Poosh founder and her stepson joined forces to film a TikTok video together in February, set to a trending sped-up version of "Sure Thing" by Miguel.

In the clip, Kardashian was seen wearing a hoodie and shades while dining inside as her stepson began filming.

After the mom of three took a sip from her cup, she appeared to be laughing as Landon continued to lip-sync and made hand gestures during the song.

Both Barker and Kardashian are parents of three: Kardashian shares sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, and daughter Penelope, 10, with her ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is father to Landon, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, all of whom he shares with ex Moakler.