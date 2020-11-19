Double Baby Joy! LANCO's Chandler Baldwin and Tripp Howell Both Expecting Their First Children

"Our due dates are only a couple weeks apart, so it's been nice to have close friends to navigate all of this with," Chandler Baldwin tells PEOPLE

Two more LANCO babies are on the way!

Bassist Chandler Baldwin and drummer Tripp Howell are both expecting their first children, the "Greatest Love Story" hitmakers confirm exclusively to PEOPLE alongside snapshots from a joint photo session with their wives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My wife [Alli] and I could not be more excited about being parents," says Howell, 31. "It's literally the greatest gift God could give us."

Baldwin, 28, tells PEOPLE that he and his wife Natalie "are both incredibly excited to become parents and thank God every day for such an amazing gift!"

"In a year full of uncertainty and craziness, it has been so nice to have something to celebrate and look forward to together," he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Tripp Howell and wife Alli | Credit: Devon Lancaster

Image zoom Chandler Baldwin and wife Natalie | Credit: Devon Lancaster

For Baldwin, finding out he and his bandmate were expecting babies within weeks of each other (both of their wives are due to give birth in May) was a surreal experience — but he couldn't be more thankful.

"If the pandemic gave Natalie and me anything, it was more time at home with each other and more time to do things like ... start a family!" he says. "I guess Tripp and Alli had the same idea we had, because they told us they were pregnant the day before our appointment to confirm our pregnancy."

"Once we had the appointment and were sure we were pregnant, we went straight to their house to tell them, 'Hey ... us, too!' " Baldwin continues. "Our due dates are only a couple weeks apart, so it's been nice to have close friends to navigate all of this with."

"It gives us such joy in the midst of a difficult year," Howell chimes in of going through a pregnancy with Alli, 31, during the coronavirus global health crisis. "It's been very tough not being able to tour, but the positive is that we've had a lot of time to reflect and grow as a couple and focus on our family."

Image zoom Alli Howell and Natalie Baldwin | Credit: Devon Lancaster

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out Which LANCO Band Member Can Cook a "Darn Good" Turkey

While Howell thought he and his wife were going to be having a girl, he tells PEOPLE, "We opened the results together to find that we were having a baby boy! So watch out, world: A little Tripp is on the way!"

As for the sex of Natalie, 30, and Baldwin's baby, "We actually don’t know it yet!" he says. "We are set to find out late December. Our anniversary is on New Year's Eve, so we're waiting to find out that day as an anniversary surprise to one another."

The new babies will be in good company, joining frontman Brandon Lancaster's daughter Elora Ivelle, whom he and wife Tiffany welcomed on Sept. 19.

"We've never felt more blessed in our lives," Lancaster told PEOPLE at the time of becoming parents. "I'm overwhelmingly proud of how strong and brave Tiffany was as she brought Elora into this world and I can't wait to see what this next chapter holds for us as a family."