LANCO Frontman Brandon Lancaster and Wife Tiffany Welcome Daughter Elora Ivelle

"I'm overwhelmingly proud of how strong and brave Tiffany was as she brought Elora into this world," Brandon Lancaster tells PEOPLE

Brandon Lancaster is a dad!

The LANCO frontman's wife Tiffany gave birth to the couple's first child together, a daughter, on Saturday, Sept. 19, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Elora Ivelle Lancaster was born in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing in at 7 lbs., 3 oz.

"We've never felt more blessed in our lives," Brandon tells PEOPLE. "I'm overwhelmingly proud of how strong and brave Tiffany was as she brought Elora into this world and I can't wait to see what this next chapter holds for us as a family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Brandon, Elora and Tiffany Lancaster Devon Lancaster

Lancaster tied the knot with Tiffany in September 2017 during an intimate sunset ceremony outside Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by 200 of their closest family and friends, a rep for the singer told PEOPLE in a statement.

The ceremony was filled with personal touches throughout. Tiffany walked down the aisle to Coldplay's "Til Kingdom Come," while Brandon stood next to his groomsmen including LANCO bandmates Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell and Eric Steedly.

The pair revealed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in April, with the then-dad-to-be admitting, "I've had these incredible experiences, but I can honestly say I don't know if I've ever had anticipation and excitement for something as much as I've had for that day when [my daughter is] actually here."

"So that's been a really crazy emotion, to think that all these different things in my life that I've anticipated, I haven't really anticipated anything more than this. It's actually been really cool and grounding," Lancaster added.

Image zoom Brandon Lancaster and wife Tiffany Christian David Photo

RELATED VIDEO: LANCO's Brandon Lancaster Opens Up About Newlywed Life After Marrying College Sweetheart

The crooner was excited that his daughter was due right around the couple's three-year wedding anniversary — something he joked felt like "karma," as he was born on his own parents' first wedding anniversary.

"They spent all their anniversaries at Chuck E. Cheese and laser tag," he told PEOPLE with a laugh. "It would be kind of karma if our anniversary also ended up being a birthday party for the foreseeable future."

Image zoom Brandon Lancaster's baby announcement Brandon Lancaster

As far as how he thought he'd be as a dad, Lancaster was "so excited" and just "taking it one day at a time," trusting in the process and looking forward to "seeing the different ways" his daughter "takes after both of" her parents.