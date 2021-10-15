Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twin Babies Violet and Alexander via Surrogate

The twins were born on Wednesday one minute apart, the former *NSYNC star shared on Instagram

Lance Bass is a dad times two!

The *NSYNC alum and husband Michael Turchin welcomed their first children, twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, via surrogate on Oct. 13, he announced on Instagram Thursday.

Violet was born at 17.5 inches long, weighing 4 lbs., 11 oz., while her brother was born at 18.5 inches long, weighing 4 lbs., 14 oz. Alexander was born one minute before his twin sis, at 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bass, 42, shared the exciting news alongside photos of the twins' birth certificates, which included stamps of their tiny footprints.

"The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Bass wrote in the caption. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

Earlier this summer, Bass revealed the baby news exclusively with PEOPLE, saying it had been "quite the journey" as he opened up about years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

"We always knew we wanted at least two kids," he said at the time. "It would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it's just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we'll be able to see the whole world be able to do this."

Bass also shared that they are due "in early November," though he said, "But I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies. They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed and they're going to be obsessed."

Turchin, 34, told PEOPLE at the time that he's most looking forward to watching their kids develop a strong sibling bond.