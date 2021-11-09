Lance Bass' Twins Rep *NSYNC in Cute Onesies: 'They're Tearin' Up my Heart'

Lance Bass dressed his newborn twins in matching onesies that read "We're *NSYNC" on Monday

Less than a month after welcoming twins, Lance Bass is already dropping the dad jokes!

On Monday, the Bachelor in Paradise guest host and former *NSYNC member, 42, shared a precious snap on Instagram of his twins Violet Betty and Alexander James repping the beloved boy band.

In the photo, the infants sported matching onesies that boasted, "We're *NSYNC."

The new dad, who shares Violet and Alexander with husband Michael Turchin, captioned the photo with a nod to one of *NSYNC's most iconic '90s hits: "They're tearin' up my heart. ❤️❤️"

Bass and Turchin, 34, welcomed their twins via surrogate on Oct. 13.

Bass shared the exciting news on Instagram with a shot of their birth certificates, which included stamps of their tiny footprints. "The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!" he captioned the post.

Days after the twins' arrival, Bass got candid about the ups and downs of parenthood.

"Haven't slept much in 5 days and I'm covered in ick but I've never been so happy! Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it's not me or @michaelturchinart," the singer captioned the candid Instagram post.

Bass revealed that he and Turchin were expecting exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this year, saying it had been "quite the journey" as he opened up about years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.