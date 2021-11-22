Lance Bass documented the mini *NSYNC reunion on Instagram with a smiling snap of Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick cradling his 5-week-old babies

Lance Bass' Twins Meet *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick: 'Two of the Best Dads I Know'

Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are getting in some cuddles with Lance Bass' newborn twins!

The *NSYNC bandmates met the new dad's 5-week-old babies, Violet Betty and Alexander James, with husband Michael Turchin, as Bass, 42, documented the epic moment on Instagram.

He shared the mini *NSYNC reunion (minus Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez) with a sweet, smiling snap of Fatone, 44, and Kirkpatrick, 50, cradling the babies. Bass captioned the precious shot, "Two of the best dads I know."

Earlier this month, Bass spoiled fans with a nod to his iconic boy band days when his twins sported matching onesies that boasted, "We're *NSYNC."

He captioned the photo with a reference to one of the pop group's most notable '90s hits: "They're tearin' up my heart. ❤️❤️."

Bass and Turchin, 34, welcomed their twins via surrogate on Oct. 13.

The musician shared the exciting news on Instagram with a shot of their birth certificates, which included stamps of their tiny footprints.

"The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!" he captioned the post.

Days after the twins' arrival, Bass got candid about the ups and downs of parenthood.