Lance Bass Says His Twins Are Enjoying 'So Many Playdates' and Exploring Outdoors: 'Core Memories' (Exclusive)

Lance Bass is enjoying every special moment with his twins.

The NSYNC alum, 44, tells PEOPLE he's enjoying getting outdoors with kids Violet Betty and Alexander James, 18 months, and husband Michael Turchin, while discussing his favorite Big Little Moments for his partnership with Gerber Childrenswear, celebrating the expansion of their modern moments™ collection, exclusively at Walmart.

"We've been getting in a lot of core memories lately, that's for sure," he tells PEOPLE. "Now that the weather's great, we're spending a lot of time outside."

To his parents ' surprise, Alexander has been enjoying exploring playgrounds and slides.

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin in pajamas reading with twins Violet and Alexander. Gerber Childrenswear

"I thought he was too young for that but definitely not," Bass shares. "He immediately went to the big boy slide and went head-first down. I can't believe he was that brave, but he loved it. I have a fearless boy on my hands."

The family of four is heading into the summer with style, with the twins wearing the sweet modern designs the line has to offer.

"They're so great and so comfortable. I'm a very modern person, so I love that they make it very modern and make it easy for us, because they have clothes all the way up to size 14," he shares. "So we're gonna be a Gerber Childrenswear family for a very long time."

The twins are loving the bathing suits, "because now that it's bathing suit season, they're really having a blast."

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin spending time outside with twins Violet adn Alexander. Gerber Childrenswear

The little ones are also making quite a circle of friends, enjoying "lots of playdates."

"They're very social because they were born during COVID, so they didn't really get to see many people during their first year of life. Now that they're able to mingle with other kids, it's nice to see how they interact. Especially with the older kids who teach them so much."

Toddlers are known to cause some trouble, and when it comes to discipline, Bass says he's "the more stern parent."

"My husband, he's definitely a pushover," he laughs. "They're going to get anything they want with him. I've got to be the one that disciplines a little more so that they don't their way and get spoiled."

"Overall we're pretty similar, but he'll definitely give in a lot quicker than I will," he adds.

Still, parenting has taught Bass "a lot about patience."

Gerber Childrenswear

"I am not a patient person at all, never have been," he admits. "It's definitely my worst quality, but having these kids has really taught me to be patient and I think that's just one amazing thing this has added to my life."

There's a lot of travel ahead for the family of four, with Bass saying the nature of their lives is "you never know what's around the corner, because my schedule changes so much."

"It's hard to plan anything, but we'll definitely go visit the family in Mississippi around Father's Day," he shares. "We'll probably do something fun there. My parents always come out to L.A. to spend a lot of time with the kids, and I'm about to go to Texas for the next 10 days, so my mom gets to spend a whole 10 days with them here."

Bass admits it's the longest he's been away from them, "which is going to be hard, but it's something we've got to get used to because that's just the business. There are days where I'm going to be there, and there are days where I'll be gone, and we've got to get used to it. But it still sucks."

That said, as the twins grow, there are also more opportunities to include them in the different things he does. "That's what's so great about this business, and I'm working on so many kid-friendly things like cartoons," he says. "They're going to get to really enjoy the work that I'm doing in the next couple of years. They're going to be the prime age for a lot of the things I have coming out."

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

His busy life as a father of two has made Bass grateful for his recent pivot into podcasting.

"I've been in the podcast world, which has been so fun. I have my podcast Frosted Tips, which is this fun show where we catch up with our favorite teen idols. This first season has been all different boyband members, which has been so fun to see how all of our stories compare," he shares.

"Then I have two other scripted podcasts; The Last Soviet, which tells the true story of Sergei Krikalev, a cosmonaut stuck in space for 300 days. And there's Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn, which is another true story about how this hotel became the biggest hotel on the West Coast, which was a blast to make.

"Podcasts are great because you get to be home with your kids, especially now at these pivotal moments in the first couple of years. It's so nice being able to work out of the house and spend that quality time with the kids. It's been amazing."

Michael Turchin and Lance Bass. Robin L Marshall/WireImage

In his rare downtime, the proud dad is already working on ideas for the twins' second birthday, which will fall on Friday, October 13.

"They were supposed to be born on the 12th but we purposely let them be born on the 13th so they could have Friday the 13th birthdays every once in a while," he laughs. "That's how ridiculous I am. I'm excited because this year will be the Friday the 13th second birthday, so we'll do some really fun things."

"What's so fun about it is that our kids will always be the friends that usher in the Halloween season with their birthday. It's always going to be Halloween things and this year, we'll do something Friday the 13th-ish. It's going to be really fun. My kids will be forced to love Halloween, like scary Halloween, because that's what my father and grandfather instilled in me as a little kid."