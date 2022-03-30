Lance Bass and Michael Turchin welcomed Alexander and Violet via surrogate on Oct. 13 of last year

Lance Bass Shares Photos of His Twin Babies in Fancy Footwear: 'These Boots Were Made for Crawling'

Lance Bass is one proud papa when it comes to his baby twins' adorable outfits!

The *NSYNC alum, 42, shared an adorable pair of photos to his Instagram on Tuesday, in which he was seen holding his 5-month-old twins Alexander James and Violet Betty.

In both images, the tots sported little baby boots, with Alexander's in brown and black and Violet's in pink and red.

Both pairs of shoes featured detailing similar to western-style cowboy boots. "These boots were made for crawling," Bass wrote in the caption.

He then included a "side note" in reference to the adorable onesie Alexander sported, which was covered in logos of late music icon Prince: "Super sad Alexander is already outgrowing his favorite Prince outfit."

Violet, meanwhile, was dressed in a sweet pink and white onesie.

This is far from the first time Bass, who shares his children with husband Michael Turchin, posted adorable pictures of the infants.

In January, Bass styled his kids in red wigs for additional photos he posted to Instagram.

"Alexander is channeling his best @ninawest and giving me major Hairspray vibes. Violet just loves Chucky," Bass wrote in the caption.

Bass and Turchin, who wed in 2014, welcomed Alexander and Violet via surrogate on Oct. 13 of last year.

The former boybander announced the news on Instagram the next day, writing, "The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

The caption was next to photos of the twins' birth certificates, which included stamps of their tiny footprints.