Lance Bass Says His 'Perspective' Changed After Welcoming Twins: 'I'm Just So Obsessed with Them'

Lance Bass is not ready for how quickly his little ones are growing up.

While catching up with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), the *NSYNC alum, 42, tells special correspondent Adrianna Costa that he can't get enough of being a dad to 5-month-old twins Alexander James and Violet Betty.

"I'm just so obsessed with them," he says. "Every friend's like, 'Look, enjoy every second because it'll fly by like no other and you'll miss this stage.' I'm already getting teary-eyed because they're already 5 months and I can see that it's just flying by right now."

The former boybander says adjusting to fatherhood has been "quite an adventure" and he's grateful that he was able to spend a lot of time with his kids while not working because of the pandemic.

"Those first few months have just been so special. I haven't had to worry about other outside things really kind of interrupting my time with them," Bass continues. "But now that Dad's back working, I try to spend as much time as possible home. I'm so lucky, I'm able to work out of my home so I get to spend so much time with them. But, when you're doing shoots like this. It sucks to be away from them. I miss them."

Lance Bass Dresses Twins Violet and Alexander in Packers Gear, Calls for 'Infant Size Cheeseheads' Credit: Lance Bass/Instagram

"When you have kids, your perspective completely changes. It was all about you and now it's all about someone else," he adds.

Though he gets emotional being away from his little ones, Bass — who shares his children with husband Michael Turchin — admits that he is definitely feeling the sleep deprivation that most parents experience in the first few months of parenthood.

"I can see how it can be dangerous with sleep deprivation. We are so lucky that we have a lot of family members coming out because we're all from the South, so if my parents aren't here, then my sister's here, my husband's sister's here, his parents are here," Bass adds. "There's an influx of family at all times that help us sleep at night, and that is the best gift you could ever give a new parent."

"I'm telling you, instead of getting onesies for new parents, just say, 'Look...Just give me two nights that you watch the kids. That's all I care about. Just come over and babysit for a night,'" he quips.

lance bass Credit: lance bass/instagram

Bass and Turchin, who wed in 2014, welcomed Alexander and Violet via surrogate on Oct. 13 of last year.

Bass announced the news on Instagram the next day, writing, "The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

The caption was next to photos of the twins' birth certificates, which included stamps of their tiny footprints.