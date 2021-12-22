Lance Bass Says Life with Twins Is 'Easier Than We Thought' So Far: 'Knocking on Wood'

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin certainly have their hands full with two newborn babies — but lucky for them, twins Violet Betty and Alexander James are making it easy!

Bass, 42, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that after preparing for "the worst," he's pleasantly surprised by how easily he's taken to fatherhood.

"It's actually been better than expected," he says. "It's been a lot easier than we thought. We're just lucky — and knocking on wood right now that this doesn't change."

He adds, "They've been so well-behaved. They don't make too much noise. They cry when they need to get changed and fed."

Turchin, 34, also says he's "surprised" by just how smooth their transition into parenthood has been since welcoming the twins via surrogate on Oct. 13.

"I thought once the kids came, I'd just be constantly a nervous wreck," he says. "And it was literally the most opposite. I think because we were just so calm and not in crazy new parent mode, when they came, we were just going with the flow. I think that rubs off on the kids, I think they really pick up on that. They're just such relaxed, fun, good kids so far."

Despite being twins, Turchin notes that Violet and Alexander are already showing off "two very different personalities," much like he and his own twin sister did as babies.

"[Violet] is way more strong-willed and way more active, and way more opinionated and vocal. And then little Alexander is such a sweet, docile little boy," he says. "Right now they're just starting the phase where they're starting to smile back at you. It's the best thing in the world, when you see that smile on their little faces. It's like, 'Oh God, I never want to leave this house ever again.' "

Lance Bass Lance Bass and Michael Turchin | Credit: Lori Dorman Photography

To prepare for the babies, Bass and Turchin, who married in 2014, designed an "eclectic, imaginative and peaceful" nursery with buybuyBaby and Decorist designer Max Humphrey in their Los Angeles home.

Among the special touches they included was a Nursery Works Compass Rocker, which Bass says he likes to settle into at the end of the day for his favorite part so far of raising his kids.

"When they're sleeping on your chest," he says, "that's the best feeling in the world."