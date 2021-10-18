The former *NSYNC member and husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James via surrogate last week

Lance Bass Is 'Covered in Ick' as He Posts First Snaps of Newborn Twins: 'I've Never Been So Happy!'

New dad Lance Bass is relishing in the joys of parenthood!

On Sunday, the former *NSYNC member, 42, shared a series of photos of newborn twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, days after welcoming the babies via surrogate with husband Michael Turchin.

"Haven't slept much in 5 days and I'm covered in ick but I've never been so happy! Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it's not me or @michaelturchinart," Bass candidly captioned the post chronicling the pair's first days of fatherhood.

The singer also snuck in a birthday shoutout for fellow *NSYNC bandmate Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as a cheer for the Green Bay Packers ahead of Sunday's NFL game.

"Also, Happy birthday Uncle Chris! @iamchriskirkpatrick GO PACK GO!" Bass wrote, while also sharing an adorable photo of the twins representing the football team in Packers onesies.

The *NSYNC alum announced Violet and Alexander's arrival on Thursday, sharing the exciting news with photos of the twins' birth certificates, which included stamps of their tiny footprints.

"The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Bass wrote in the caption. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

Earlier this summer, Bass revealed the baby news exclusively to PEOPLE, saying it had been "quite the journey" as he opened up about years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

"We always knew we wanted at least two kids," he said at the time. "It would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it's just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we'll be able to see the whole world be able to do this."

Bass also shared that they are due "in early November," though he said, "But I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies. They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed, and they're going to be obsessed."

Turchin, 34, told PEOPLE at the time that he's most looking forward to watching their kids develop a strong sibling bond.