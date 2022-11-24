Lance Bass Says He's Getting Advice from Nick Carter on Parenting Twins Violet and Alexander: 'Frosted Tips'

The days of boy band rivalries are long over! These days, the once-teen heartthrobs help each other out.

Lance Bass and Nick Carter crossed paths this week at the annual Christmas tree lighting at The Grove in Los Angeles — taped for CBS' A Home for the Holidays special hosted by Gloria Estefan — where the NSYNC member said he received some parenting advice from the Backstreet Boys star.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, 42-year-old Carter and his sister Angel connected with Bass, 43, and his 1-year-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James at the event.

"Don't mind me.... just getting some #frostedtips for parenting from this guy," wrote Bass in the post's caption, cheekily nodding to the iconic hairstyle sported by both musicians in the '90s.

APEX / MEGA

He also shared photos from the event with husband Michael Turchin and their twins, noting that the "babies' first concert was" Estefan, 65, and her daughter Emily, as well as Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, Andy Grammer, Katharine McPhee, David Foster and Santa Claus, who all appeared at the event, which airs next month.

"Not a bad start!" exclaimed Bass in a caption shared alongside the pictures.

Last month, the NSYNC alum celebrated Violet and Alexander's first birthday with a series of Halloween-themed photos shared to Instagram. "Well…. here we are. The twins turn 1 today. Everyone said how quickly it would go but I really had no idea it would go THAT fast," Bass wrote.

Lori Dorman Photography

"These nuggets have been the best baby dragons anyone could ever ask for. We are extremely lucky to have been blessed with these beautiful souls," the proud dad continued. "We are so proud to be your dads Violet Betty and Alexander James!! Love you to the moon! Happy birthday my loves. ❤️🎂"

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Awards Gala last month, Bass said he loves "everything" about fatherhood.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"It does go by way too quickly. I cannot believe it's been a year. It's just nuts," he said of the twins.

Bass explained that he is making a point to enjoy the milestones the infants are reaching as they grow up.

"Right now, my daughter finally took her first step, so that's been something that's so nice," he said. "My son said his first word a month ago, but he hasn't said it again. So all those little milestones are just so precious."

Estefan's 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays special airs Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. on CBS.