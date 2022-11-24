Lance Bass Says He's Getting Advice from Nick Carter on Parenting Twins Violet and Alexander: 'Frosted Tips'

The NSYNC and Backstreet Boys alums connected at the the annual Christmas tree lighting at The Grove in Los Angeles — taped for CBS' A Home for the Holidays special, which airs next month

By
Published on November 24, 2022 10:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: (L-R) Lance Bass of NSYNC and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attend "Bingo Under The Stars" in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lance Bass and Nick Carter. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

The days of boy band rivalries are long over! These days, the once-teen heartthrobs help each other out.

Lance Bass and Nick Carter crossed paths this week at the annual Christmas tree lighting at The Grove in Los Angeles — taped for CBS' A Home for the Holidays special hosted by Gloria Estefan — where the NSYNC member said he received some parenting advice from the Backstreet Boys star.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday, 42-year-old Carter and his sister Angel connected with Bass, 43, and his 1-year-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James at the event.

"Don't mind me.... just getting some #frostedtips for parenting from this guy," wrote Bass in the post's caption, cheekily nodding to the iconic hairstyle sported by both musicians in the '90s.

Nick Carter and sister Angel try to embrace holiday at event with Lance Bass and his family after the loss of brother Aaron Carter. They all gathered together for a CBS Holiday show with Gloria Estefan and other performers at The Grove. 20 Nov 2022 Pictured: Nick Carter and Lance. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
APEX / MEGA

He also shared photos from the event with husband Michael Turchin and their twins, noting that the "babies' first concert was" Estefan, 65, and her daughter Emily, as well as Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, Andy Grammer, Katharine McPhee, David Foster and Santa Claus, who all appeared at the event, which airs next month.

"Not a bad start!" exclaimed Bass in a caption shared alongside the pictures.

Last month, the NSYNC alum celebrated Violet and Alexander's first birthday with a series of Halloween-themed photos shared to Instagram. "Well…. here we are. The twins turn 1 today. Everyone said how quickly it would go but I really had no idea it would go THAT fast," Bass wrote.

Lance Bass - Violet and Alexander, October Birthday
Lori Dorman Photography

"These nuggets have been the best baby dragons anyone could ever ask for. We are extremely lucky to have been blessed with these beautiful souls," the proud dad continued. "We are so proud to be your dads Violet Betty and Alexander James!! Love you to the moon! Happy birthday my loves. ❤️🎂"

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Awards Gala last month, Bass said he loves "everything" about fatherhood.

Lance Bass
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"It does go by way too quickly. I cannot believe it's been a year. It's just nuts," he said of the twins.

Bass explained that he is making a point to enjoy the milestones the infants are reaching as they grow up.

"Right now, my daughter finally took her first step, so that's been something that's so nice," he said. "My son said his first word a month ago, but he hasn't said it again. So all those little milestones are just so precious."

Estefan's 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays special airs Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Related Articles
Nick Jonas/Instagram
Celebrity Christmas Trees: How Stars Are Decorating for the 2021 Holidays
Lance Bass - Violet and Alexander, October Birthday
Lance Bass Celebrates His Twins' 1st Birthday with Halloween-Themed Photos: 'Beautiful Souls'
Community celebrity encounters
Lance Bass Says He Loves 'Everything' About Fatherhood, But Admits 'It Does Go by Way Too Quickly'
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Rehearses for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Plus Zac Efron, Mariah Carey and More
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig Channels James Bond, Plus Kate Hudson, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and More
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Pays Homage to Elton John, Plus Issa Rae, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira and More
Katie holmes
Katie Holmes Bundles Up in N.Y.C., Plus Florence Pugh, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
Kelsey Grammer attends the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health honoring Neil Diamond at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kelsey Grammer's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: John Legend attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys attends "Bingo Under The Stars" in celebration of Pride, hosted by members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys at The Grove on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, John Legend to Take Part in iHeartRadio Holiday Special Hosted by Mario Lopez
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/priyankachopra/
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Baby Daughter Malti Are Ready for Christmas: See the Pics!
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life
Nick Carter Says Daughter Saoirse, 3, 'Won't Let Me Sing to Her Anymore': She Gets 'Too Emotional'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Actress Danielle Fishel and former N'Sync band member Lance Bass attend the Book Release Party For "Here's What We'll Say" by Reichen Lehmkuhl at the Abbey on October 23, 2006 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John M. Heller/Getty Images)
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Making a Movie About Their Real-Life Romance in the '90s
Lance Bass Dresses Twins Violet and Alexander in Packers Gear, Calls for 'Infant Size Cheeseheads'
Lance Bass Says His 'Perspective' Changed After Welcoming Twins: 'I'm Just So Obsessed with Them'
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Diwali
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Photos from Daughter Malti's First Diwali Celebration
nick carter juggling parenting with tour life
Nick Carter Admits Juggling Touring and Parenting Is 'Tough' After Missing Daughter's Birthday
See Inside Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s Twins’ ‘Eclectic, Imaginative and Peaceful’ Nursery
Lance Bass Says Life with Twins Is 'Easier Than We Thought' So Far: 'Knocking on Wood'