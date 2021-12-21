When it came time to design the perfect nursery for their twins, Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin knew they wanted to keep things calming — without sacrificing their love of color.

That's why the new dads — who welcomed daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James via surrogate on Oct. 13 — opted for pinks, blues and grays, with plenty of splashes of color in between.

"It's eclectic, imaginative and peaceful," Turchin tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It's like you're in this little peaceful wonderland."

With all furniture and décor provided by buybuyBaby, Bass, 42, and Turchin, 34, worked with Decorist designer Max Humphrey to nail the design details of their infant oasis.

See Inside Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s Twins’ ‘Eclectic, Imaginative and Peaceful’ Nursery Michael Turchin and Lance Bass | Credit: David Tsay

Bass says they knew they wanted to incorporate a lot of animals into the space, and did so by including things like a large stuffed giraffe, an elephant rocker and the Safavieh Ellie Elephant Table Lamp.

The *NSYNC alum and Turchin, an artist, also incorporated some more sentimental pieces, too, like a pair of boy and girl monkey portraits that they scooped up from a street artist in New York City.

"We were walking in Soho and we saw all these gorgeous animal paintings, and immediately, we thought, 'This is perfect for the nursery,' " Bass recalls. "And that's what we like to do when we're traveling, we love to find things that are meaningful to us and have a memory behind it. So when we look around, we're like, 'Oh my gosh, we got that in New York in 2021 right before the kids came.' So everything in our house has a story."

See Inside Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s Twins’ ‘Eclectic, Imaginative and Peaceful’ Nursery Credit: David Tsay

The walls also feature a special pop art piece created by Turchin that features a silhouette of Bugs Bunny behind blocks of color.

"We just wanted a fun room for them to grow up in," says Bass.

Other funky touches include wallpaper they designed with Humphrey that features a jean jacket design atop a pink background, a pair of Stokke Sleepi oval cribs, and a bookshelf organized by hue.

See Inside Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s Twins’ ‘Eclectic, Imaginative and Peaceful’ Nursery Credit: David Tsay

"We want lots of books, and we wanted kind of a rainbow color coordination of the books as a subtle nod to them having gay parents," Turchin says. "But also, it's just another excuse to add more brightness and color."

RELATED VIDEO: Lance Bass Is 'Covered in Ick' as He Posts First Snaps of Newborn Twins: 'I've Never Been So Happy!'

Bass also sings the praises of their Nursery Words Compass Rocker, which they selected in Ivory Boucle.

"It's great because it has high arms, and right now I have two torn shoulders, which is really not fun when you have infants," he says. "But it helps me feed them when I prop my arm up perfectly."

Jokes Turchin: "Every single person that's come over to our house has just wanted that rocking chair, even if they don't have kids."

See Inside Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s Twins’ ‘Eclectic, Imaginative and Peaceful’ Nursery Credit: David Tsay

As they settle into life as a family of four, the couple say that they're looking forward to watching Violet and Alexander grow into personalities all their own.

"I think having fun twin things is cute, but one thing that we definitely want to make sure happens is that we treat them as individuals," says Bass. "We want them to find their own personalities, enjoy the things that they want."