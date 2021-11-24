Could Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's Babies Be Any Cuter? Their Sweetest Photos So Far

The proud dads welcomed their little ones by surrogate on Oct. 13

By Kate Hogan November 24, 2021 03:45 PM

In an Oct. 17 Instagram post, proud papa Lance Bass introduced his twins with husband Michael Turchin: Violet Betty and Alexander James. 

"Haven't slept much in 5 days and I'm covered in ick but I've never been so happy!" the 'NSYNC singer wrote. 

In his own Oct. 17 intro, Turchin joked, "New babies, who dis?"

At 4 days old, Violet slumbered soundly next to her new "favorite" doll from pal Lexi Kaufman. (Notice the "Heaven" geotag — so sweet!)

Turchin and his "dude" Alexander got snuggly on day five.

And he also caught some shut-eye with his "sleeping beauty."

"Fashions," Bass captioned a shot of Violet.

A cozy Alexander wished everyone a good morning nine days after his arrival.

Look at that smile on Alexander!

"Smooches," Turchin captioned a silly selfie.

Wrapping up Violet "makes me want a burrito, realllll bad," Turchin joked

"Breaking them in to Halloween gently," Bass joked of the foursome's fierce Oct. 31 shot.

A pensive pic of a plaid-clad Lance was the perfect excuse for a Reba reference in the caption

In his best caption yet, Bass said the twins were "tearin' up my heart."

In his ear-topped hoodie, Bass was a total "poppa bear."

In a Nov. 16 shot, Alexander served up some "Golden Girl realness," Bass joked.

"Who wore it best??" Bass asked. "Violet or Popeye?"

Aww! "Two of the best dads I know," Bass wrote of 'NSYNC pals Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick coming over to meet the babies. 

That face! "I meeeeeeeeeeaan!" Dad wrote.

Best feeling ever! Turchin kicked back on the couch, with a "baby on board," he wrote.

Another cute couch pic earned a "Boop" caption.

"When that milk hits you justttt right," Turchin wrote of Violet's Nov. 19 pic.

By Kate Hogan