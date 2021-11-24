Could Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's Babies Be Any Cuter? Their Sweetest Photos So Far
The proud dads welcomed their little ones by surrogate on Oct. 13
In an Oct. 17 Instagram post, proud papa Lance Bass introduced his twins with husband Michael Turchin: Violet Betty and Alexander James.
"Haven't slept much in 5 days and I'm covered in ick but I've never been so happy!" the 'NSYNC singer wrote.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At 4 days old, Violet slumbered soundly next to her new "favorite" doll from pal Lexi Kaufman. (Notice the "Heaven" geotag — so sweet!)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
And he also caught some shut-eye with his "sleeping beauty."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Look at that smile on Alexander!
"Smooches," Turchin captioned a silly selfie.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aww! "Two of the best dads I know," Bass wrote of 'NSYNC pals Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick coming over to meet the babies.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement