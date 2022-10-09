Lance Bass Says He Loves 'Everything' About Fatherhood, But Admits 'It Does Go By Way Too Quickly'

The NSYNC alum said he is making a point to enjoy the milestones his twins are reaching as they grow

By Alex Cramer
and
Published on October 9, 2022 03:30 PM
Community celebrity encounters
Photo: David Becker/Getty

Lance Bass is loving being a dad.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Awards Gala Saturday, the NSYNC alum, 43, said he loves "everything" about being a dad.

"It does go by way too quickly. I cannot believe it's been a year. It's just nuts," he said of his twins, Alexander James and Violet Betty — who he shares with husband Michael Turchin.

Bass said he is making a point to enjoy the milestones his twins are reaching as they grow up.

"Right now, my daughter finally took her first step, so that's been something that's so nice," he said. "My son said his first word a month ago, but he hasn't said it again. So all those little milestones are just so precious."

Bass and Turchin, 35, who wed in 2014, welcomed Alexander and Violet via surrogate on Oct. 13 of last year.

Bass said he imagines what the future of his children will be like, even though they're not even a year old. His goal is "to try to create some just good, responsible, nice kids and combat a lot of the ignorance in this world."

Michael Turchin and Lance Bass and their twins attend the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit And Cocktail Reception
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Part of that, he explained, is being environmentally responsible. "They will definitely be growing up as a very green family," he said. "You have to just make it part of your life."

He said he wants green living to be "what we naturally do" and not a "big deal" for his kids. "I'm excited to teach them all the green ways I possibly can," Bass added.

Bass said he has been "very passionate" about environmental causes his whole life. And although his lifelong mission has been to get the word out about helping the planet, he can "feel [a shift] now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In the last few years, people are actually paying attention because you can't ignore that climate change is happening," he explained. "Now that everyone knows it's real, people are listening, and we're able to really get the messages out of what we can do to try to combat it."

Bass says his optimism is rooted in hope for the young generation.

"Environmental justice is going to be the big thing for them, and I feel so happy to know that they are in it for the right reasons," Bass said. "They grew up learning about climate change, something that I didn't even know about 15 years ago. But this young generation, this is what they live and that's just their future and their kids' future and their grandchildren's future. So they know it's so important to take care of it right now, or we're not going to have a great planet for our kids to live in."

RELATED VIDEO See Inside Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's Twins' 'Eclectic, Imaginative and Peaceful' Nursery

When the twins were just 5 months old, Bass spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about adjusting to parenthood and said that he could get enough of being a dad.

"I'm just so obsessed with them," he said of his son and daughter. "Every friend's like, 'Look, enjoy every second because it'll fly by like no other and you'll miss this stage.' I'm already getting teary-eyed because they're already 5 months and I can see that it's just flying by right now."

Related Articles
Lance Bass Dresses Twins Violet and Alexander in Packers Gear, Calls for 'Infant Size Cheeseheads'
Lance Bass Says His 'Perspective' Changed After Welcoming Twins: 'I'm Just So Obsessed with Them'
George Clooney attends the Premiere of "The Tender Bar" during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England.
George Clooney on His Twins Following His Acting Footsteps: 'They Can Do Whatever They Want'
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Singer/actor Chris Kirkpatrick attends the 2018 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino on April 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images); THE MASKED SINGER. Hummingbird in the season 8 premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals Which *NSYNC Bandmates Recognized Him as Hummingbird on 'Masked Singer'
Lance Bass and Britney Spears
Lance Bass Believes Britney Spears Will Perform Again: 'We All Want Her to Make New Music'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 23: Actress Danielle Fishel and former N'Sync band member Lance Bass attend the Book Release Party For "Here's What We'll Say" by Reichen Lehmkuhl at the Abbey on October 23, 2006 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John M. Heller/Getty Images)
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Making a Movie About Their Real-Life Romance in the '90s
Lance Bass Dresses Twins Violet and Alexander in Packers Gear, Calls for 'Infant Size Cheeseheads'
Lance Bass Dresses Twins Violet and Alexander in Packers Gear, Calls for 'Infant Size Cheeseheads'
Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin
Lance Bass Shares 'Giggling' Photos of His Newborn Twins Violet and Alexander: 'Heaven!'
Lance Bass twins
Lance Bass' Twins Rep *NSYNC in Cute Onesies: 'They're Tearin' Up My Heart'
Community celebrity encounters
Lance Bass Is 'Covered in Ick' as He Posts First Snaps of Newborn Twins: 'I've Never Been So Happy!'
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass
Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twin Babies Violet and Alexander via Surrogate
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc8u6uivePe/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link lancebass's profile picture lancebass Verified Guess what??!! #ItsGonnaBeMay
Lance Bass' Baby Son Alexander Sports Adorable 'It's Gonna Be May' *NSYNC Onesie
American boy band 'N Sync, circa 2000. Clockwise, from top left: Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake and , JC Chasez. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Darren Criss attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Lance Bass Says He'd Pick Darren Criss to Replace Justin Timberlake for *NSYNC Tour: 'He Loves Boy Bands'
Lance Bass Twin Babies
Lance Bass Dresses His Twin Babies in Red Wigs for Hilarious Photo Op: 'Violet Just Loves Chucky'
See Inside Lance Bass and Michael Turchin’s Twins’ ‘Eclectic, Imaginative and Peaceful’ Nursery
See Inside Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's Twins' 'Eclectic, Imaginative and Peaceful' Nursery
lance bass
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Share Sweet Family Photos in Bed with Twin Babies: 'Gang's All Here'
lance bass
Could Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's Babies Be Any Cuter? Their Sweetest Photos So Far