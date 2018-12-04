Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Hope to Be Pregnant via Surrogate 'Within the Next Month'

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are the closest they’ve ever been to becoming parents.

The ‘NSYNC alum revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that he and his husband have made “great” progress with the surrogacy process. “We’re very close,” he raves. “We should be able to be pregnant within the next month, I’d say.”

And the couple, who wed in 2014, are already ahead of the nursery-planning game. “Right now, we’re about to expand on our house because we are starting the baby thing … We keep buying art already,” explains Bass, 39, who recently partnered with Tru by Hilton to host a Connect 4 tournament in celebration of its 50th hotel.

“We’re not even pregnant yet, and we keep seeing things and saying, ‘It’s perfect for the nursery that we do not have,’ ” jokes the hopeful dad-to-be.

“So tons of art for the wall. I don’t know how we’re going to fit it all in there, but yeah, we keep buying things for the kid,” Bass adds.

In August 2016, the Out of Sync author shared that he and Turchin, 31, planned to start the surrogacy process in early 2017.

Earlier this year, they revealed they’d found their perfect doctor/embryologist and were just looking for the right carrier and egg.

Bass also said that he didn’t care about the sex of his first child. “We want them all!” he shared with PEOPLE at the EMA Awards and Honors Benefit in Beverly Hills, California. “I would love a boy and a girl! … Twins work. I’ll take triplets.”

Perhaps the couple’s future nursery will be inspired by Bass’ “very eclectic” taste in art when he was a kid. He told PEOPLE he “loved ducks at one point in my life, so my room was full of duck wallpaper.”

The former Prince Charming host continued, “When I was a kid, Transformers were my favorite thing, so I had the Transformers sheets and the window treatments.”