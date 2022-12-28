Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins — See the Photos!

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's twins celebrated their first birthdays in October

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on December 28, 2022 01:06 PM
lance bass and his husband Michael Turchin
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Lance Bass/instagram

Lance Bass enjoyed a special Christmas with his little ones!

The singer, 43, shared photos on Instagram Sunday from his holiday celebrations with his twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, 14 months, who he shares with husband Michael Turchin.

In the cute snaps, both Violet and Alexander took turns admiring the Christmas tree and a plate of milk and cookies left out for Santa Claus. Both babies wore adorable holiday onesies, one printed with reindeer and the other with Santa's cookies, as they celebrated their second Christmas.

"🎶…. cause Santa Claus comes tonight! 🎅🏽," Bass captioned his post.

In October, the *NSYNC alum posted a sweet tribute to the twins on their first birthday.

"Well…. here we are. The twins turn 1 today. Everyone said how quickly it would go but I really had no idea it would go THAT fast," Bass wrote.

"These nuggets have been the best baby dragons anyone could ever ask for. We are extremely lucky to have been blessed with these beautiful souls," the proud dad continued. "We are so proud to be your dads Violet Betty and Alexander James!! Love you to the moon! Happy birthday my loves. ❤️🎂"

The sweet photo showed the two wearing sweatshirts with their names on them as they each shoveled birthday cake into their mouths.

Violet wore a green sweatshirt and ate a fistful of orange and black cake while looking at the camera, as Alexander had both hands full of green cake — all while surrounded by green, orange and purple Halloween decor.

Lance Bass - Violet and Alexander, October Birthday
Lori Dorman Photography

While catching up PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in April, Bass told special correspondent Adrianna Costa that he can't get enough of being a dad.

"I'm just so obsessed with them," he said. "Every friend's like, 'Look, enjoy every second because it'll fly by like no other and you'll miss this stage.' I'm already getting teary-eyed because they're already 5 months and I can see that it's just flying by right now."

The former boybander said adjusting to fatherhood has been "quite an adventure" and he's grateful that he was able to spend a lot of time with his kids while not working because of the pandemic.

"Those first few months have just been so special. I haven't had to worry about other outside things really kind of interrupting my time with them," Bass continued. "But now that Dad's back working, I try to spend as much time as possible home. I'm so lucky, I'm able to work out of my home so I get to spend so much time with them. But, when you're doing shoots like this. It sucks to be away from them. I miss them."

