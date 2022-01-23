Lance Bass Dresses Twins Violet and Alexander in Packers Gear, Calls for 'Infant Size Cheeseheads'

"We now know who the true Packer fan is," Lance Bass wrote with a photo of his twins Violet and Alexander in Green Bay gear after one of his babies fell asleep

Lance Bass spent game day with his favorite little Cheeseheads.

"We now know who the true Packer fan is," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with the twins in their Green Bay shirts.

"Anyone know if they make infant size cheeseheads???" Bass added in a comments section while daughter Violet appeared to sleep through the game.

He and husband Michael Turchin were quickly met with some Packers love. "Omg!!! Too much!!!!" wrote Emmanuelle Chriqui. "Yaaaaas," Sasha Pieterse commented. "I'll be over with some cheese curds asap!!" Melissa Peterman responded.

Bass previously had the twins show support for his other favorite team by dressing the infants in some *NSYNC onesies in November. "They're tearin' up my heart," he wrote, referencing the group's 1997 single.

The babies later met dad's fellow boy band alums during a mini *NSYNC reunion with Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. "Two of the best dads I know," Bass wrote with a photo of his bandmates holding the newborns.

Bass welcomed his first kids in October with Turchin, 35, whom he married in 2014. They announced exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting last June.

The new dads gave PEOPLE a glimpse at their growing family in December, when Bass said they were prepared for "the worst" before the twins' arrival. "It's actually been better than expected," he shared.

