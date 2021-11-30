"Violet Betty giving the judging looks and Alexander James just trying to get it all in focus," Lance Bass captioned a pair of pictures of his newborn twins

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Share Sweet Family Photos in Bed with Twin Babies: 'Gang's All Here'

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's newborn babies are ready for their close-up.

While lying in bed, 6-week-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James and their dads posed for an adorable family selfie posted to Instagram on Monday.

"Violet Betty giving the judging looks and Alexander James just trying to get it all in focus. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#GayDads," the former *NSYNC member, 42, captioned a pair of pictures.

In the first shot, little Violet donned a blue and pink floral onesie, while brother Alexander sported a similar outfit that is covered in fire trucks.

A second photo showed Turchin, 34, playing with his twins, while Alexander reached his arm toward his father.

Bass' famous followers took to the comments section to shower the family with some love. "They are filling out! The babies not you guys I mean," Heather McDonald jokingly wrote, while Jamie Lynn Sigler added, "I can't !!!!"

Turchin also shared an identical photo on his Instagram page, writing, "The gang's all here 😄."

Last week, the twins were introduced to their dad's *NSYNC bandmates Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, and the epic moment was documented on Instagram.

Bass shared the mini *NSYNC reunion (minus Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez) with a cute snapshot of Fatone, 44, and Kirkpatrick, 50, cradling the babies. He captioned the precious shot, "Two of the best dads I know."

Bass and Turchin welcomed their twins via surrogate on Oct. 13.