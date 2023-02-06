Lance Bass Says His 15-Month-Old Twins' Personalities Have 'Gotten More Exaggerated' Over Time

The former NSYNC member and his partner Michael Turchin spoke to PEOPLE at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills on Saturday

Michael Turchin (L) and Lance Bass (R)
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

Lance Bass is enjoying watching his children grow.

"Since two months old, we knew their personalities, and they've just gotten more exaggerated," Bass tells PEOPLE about 15-month-old twins Alexander James and Violet Betty at the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary on Saturday.

"You know, she's our bookworm, she loves to read and just be chill," he adds of his daughter, while her brother "just wants all the attention and just wants to get in trouble all the time."

The Frosted Tips podcast host, 43 — who shares his children with partner Michael Turchin, 36 — also opened up about the key parenting lessons he's learned since their children were born via surrogate on Oct. 13, 2021.

"I've learned patience," he shares at The Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California. "I mean if you don't have patience, it's a lot, because it can get very overwhelming. And I am not a patient person. But you know, they've definitely taught me a lot."

Michael Turchin (L) and Lance Bass (R)
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass

Both Bass and Turchin have also come to realize that teamwork is key.

"You just got to step up when you need to step up," Turchin weighs in on the importance of splitting daily parenting tasks. "We just take turns all the time, we let each other take naps, very important."

"We just go and somehow it just naturally happens," Bass adds.

As for whether the couple is hoping to add to their young family, the NSYNC singer tells PEOPLE that although he's "definitely open" to the idea, it's not something the couple is quite ready for.

"It's a little too soon right now," says Bass.

"I'm more reluctant at the moment," Turchin adds. "But we'll see. You know, we still have time."

Lance Bass
Lance Bass

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Awards Gala in October 2022, Bass expanded more on what he loves about fatherhood.

"Everything," he said. "It does go by way too quickly. I cannot believe it's been a year. It's just nuts," he said of his babies.

Bass added that he's making a point to enjoy the milestones his twins are reaching as they grow up.

"Right now, my daughter finally took her first step, so that's been something that's so nice," he said. "My son said his first word a month ago, but he hasn't said it again. So all those little milestones are just so precious."

Lance Bass
Lance Bass

The singer added that his major parenting goal was "to try to create some just good, responsible, nice kids and combat a lot of the ignorance in this world."

Part of that, he explained, is being environmentally responsible. "They will definitely be growing up as a very green family," he said. "You have to just make it part of your life."

When the twins were just 5 months old, Bass spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about adjusting to parenthood and said he couldn't get enough of being a dad.

"I'm just so obsessed with them," he said of his son and daughter. "Every friend's like, 'Look, enjoy every second because it'll fly by like no other and you'll miss this stage.' I'm already getting teary-eyed because they're already 5 months and I can see that it's just flying by right now."

