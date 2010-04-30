Lance Armstrong Expecting Fifth Child

Cycling legend Lance Armstrong has announced – via Twitter - that he'll be a father for the fifth time. It's the second child together for the seven-time Tour de France champ, 38, and girlfriend Anna Hansen

It’s the second child together for the seven-time Tour de France champ, 38, and girlfriend Anna Hansen – and the baby already has a social media presence. On Thursday night, Armstrong Tweeted:

“Getting ?’s today about someone I’m following, a certain @Cincoarmstrong. What to say? Yet another blessing in our lives. I cannot wait!”

@Cincoarmstrong’s first post? “I got 2 arms, 2 legs, a nickname, and [I’m] 2 inches long. See y’all in October.”

Armstrong confirmed the news to his hometown paper, the Austin American Statesman, which also reported the new baby could be named Jack or Olivia once he or she arrives this fall.

The new baby will join 10-month-old Maxwell Edward, Armstrong’s son with Hansen, as well as twins Isabelle and Grace, 8½, and son Luke, 11, his children with ex-wife Kristin.