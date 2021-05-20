Lamar Odom Says He Still Hasn't 'Sat Down and Cried About' 2006 Sudden Death of Baby Son Jaden

In the new documentary Lamar Odom: Reborn, the former NBA star recalls the death of 6-month-old Jaden from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in June 2006

Nearly 15 years after the death of his 6-month-old son Jaden, Lamar Odom says he still hasn't "sat down and cried about" the tragedy.

Jaden died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) — an unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old, according to the Mayo Clinic — on June 29, 2006.

The athlete — who also shares daughter Destiny, 22, and Lamar Jr., 19, with now-ex Liza Morales — opens up about grieving the loss of his baby in the new documentary Lamar Odom: Reborn, in which he also tackles his battle with addiction and PTSD.

"That was extremely hard because, you know, I was playing," he says in the clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, recalling his son's death, which happened while he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. "... He was extra energetic. Whenever I would walk into the room he would just stare at me. He was beautiful. He was like the combination of his sister and his brother. I just wish I would've had him in my life a little longer."

"You know what's crazy? I don't even think I still have even sat down and cried about it," he adds.

The basketball player previously told PEOPLE that the Lamar Odom: Reborn doc is about "having the strength and the whereabouts to tell my own story, my way."

"I'm actually happy to share [the things I've been through] with people to inspire them," he said. "I get the same kind of feeling when people come up to me and say, 'Lamar you are an incredible basketball player.' It's the same feeling when people come up to me about adversities I've gone through, such as drugs. I've overcome many battles and they can relate to it and it inspires them."

"I feel good about sharing my life and moments I might not have been so proud of at the time," he added. "It's nice to look back at different times in your life and see it sort of in third person."