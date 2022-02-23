Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lala Kent Says She Would Wait 'At Least a Year' to Introduce Baby Ocean to Someone She's Dating

Lala Kent hopes to keep her daughter Ocean separate from her dating life until she thinks the time is right.

During an Amazon Live session on Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, spoke candidly about when she would introduce her 11-month-old daughter to someone she is dating, sharing that she thinks she would wait "at least a year" before allowing the two to meet.

Kent, who shares her daughter with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, said the person would "have to be extremely special to me" if she were to let them meet Ocean.

"I would have to know they were a great dude, a background check would have to come back squeaky clean and I would have to know we are in a relationship," she explained. "Not a second before. We would have to be fully committed."

"I think at least a year," she added. "No one's coming around my kid."

Since then, Kent has been open about her and Emmett's split, sharing earlier this month that she's "happy again."

On Tuesday, the reality star gave a candid response when a fan asked if she worries about Ocean hearing "negative stories" about her father.

Reposting the question on her Instagram Story, Kent replied, "I worry about a lot of things. But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

"It will be an open conversation," she continued. "No matter what, I am her mama - which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person." Kent added that she will ensure Ocean will feel "strong, safe, and loved" and will "be unbreakable."