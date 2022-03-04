Lala Kent Shares Adorable Video Using 11-Month-Old Daughter Ocean as Weight During Gym Workout

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lala Kent is not letting her mom duties get in the way of her workout.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared a video on Instagram showcasing her latest trip to the gym, getting her workout done while taking care of her 11-month-old daughter Ocean.

In the clip, Kent performed dumbbell curls while carrying her little girl in her other arm. She then held Ocean up against her chest, using the infant for her weighted squats. Kent paired the adorable video with J. Cole's hit song "Work Out."

"When Gigi's trying to go to the gym at the same time as you.🤍 (Gigi is my Mama / Ocean's Grandma for anyone who doesn't know)," she captioned the post.

Kent shares her daughter with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. The former couple welcomed their first child together last March, Kent announced on Instagram at the time. She and Emmett, 50, later called off their engagement in October.

Last month, Kent spoke candidly during an Amazon Live session about when she would introduce Ocean to someone she is dating, sharing that she thinks she would wait "at least a year" before allowing the two to meet. The reality star said the person would "have to be extremely special to me" if she were to let them meet Ocean.

"I would have to know they were a great dude, a background check would have to come back squeaky clean and I would have to know we are in a relationship," she explained. "Not a second before. We would have to be fully committed."

"I think at least a year," she added. "No one's coming around my kid."

Since her and Emmett's split, Kent said that she's "happy again" and even gave a candid response when a fan asked if she worries about Ocean hearing "negative stories" about her father.

Reposting the question on her Instagram Story, Kent replied, "I worry about a lot of things. But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

"It will be an open conversation," she continued. "No matter what, I am her mama - which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person." Kent added that she will ensure Ocean will feel "strong, safe, and loved" and will "be unbreakable."