Lala Kent Says There 'Will Not Be a Dude Involved if I Choose to Have Another Baby'

Lala Kent says she doesn't need a man to have a family.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared that her future plans for more kids don't involve a partner. "I do want to have more kids. I don't think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby," she said.

In March, Kent welcomed her first child, daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, 50. The exes split in October.

Recently, on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, the Give Them Lala author called Emmett the "worst thing to ever happen to her" and opened up about the possibility of dating again after the split.

"I have no desire to date or talk to anybody," Kent said. "I've spoken to dudes casually, nothing serious. It's just the last thing on my mind. I want to focus on Ocean, I want to focus on the Give Them Lala brand, and my future, and just creating a beautiful life for my daughter."

Despite the painful breakup, Kent said she "feels very happy" and is in touch with her newfound "freedom."

"Freedom is a really amazing thing. And I don't think people realize, you fall into a pattern of just life, and you get comfortable, and you don't even realize that like things aren't working until you decide or you're forced to switch things up and you're like, 'Holy s---, this life is just absolutely amazing," she said.

Kent and her 9-month-old Ocean will celebrate Christmas together.

"I'm really excited because I can celebrate Christmas the way I remember celebrating Christmas," the mom told PEOPLE. "The past however many years, it never felt like the holiday for me. There was always something about the energy that didn't feel like the Christmases that I remember. So even though this Christmas will look different, it'll look like what I'm used to and that I am so excited about."