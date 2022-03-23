Lala Kent Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Ocean, 12 Months, Taking Her First Steps

Lala Kent celebrated her daughter Ocean's first birthday earlier this month surrounded by the cast of Vanderpump Rules

She's on the move!

On Tuesday, Lala Kent, 31, revealed that her daughter Ocean has started to walk, sharing an adorable video to her Instagram Stories of the 12-month-old taking her first steps.

In the sweet clip, Ocean holds onto several balloons as she puts one foot in front of the other. She looks too cute as she walks through the living room in her fuzzy sheep onesie.

"Oh my...goshhhh! My baby has officially WALKED!" Kent captioned the slides.

Earlier this month, the Vanderpump Rules star celebrated Ocean's first birthday with a party to complement her daughter's unique name.

Former and current costars, including Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay, came together with their babies in tow to celebrate the occasion, which took place in Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor's backyard.

Dressed in a purple mermaid costume for most of the day, Ocean was smiling the entire time as she and her friends hit the ball pit, jumped in a white bounce house and enjoyed special custom treats.

"The best moment was singing happy birthday and watching her smash her cake," Kent shared with PEOPLE. "It was a birthday that was full of so much love."

Although Ocean's father and Kent's ex, Randall Emmett, wasn't present for the birthday party, it was still an incredibly special day.