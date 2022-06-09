Lala Kent Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Ocean, 14 Months, to Celebrate World Oceans Day
Lala Kent is celebrating World Oceans Day in the sweetest way.
The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday honoring her 14-month-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, for the international day — which takes place annually on June 8.
In the snap, baby Ocean is wearing a white t-shirt and jean jacket paired with an adorable cheetah-print headband with a bow. She has a big smile on her face as she's surrounded by bubbles.
The mom of one also shared another photo of her lying down with a view of the ocean.
"Happy World Oceans Day 🤍🌊🐳," Kent captioned the post.
Earlier this year, the Give Them Lala author gave her social media followers a glimpse at Ocean hitting an important milestone, sharing a video of her little girl taking her first steps.
In the sweet clip, Ocean holds onto several balloons as she puts one foot in front of the other. She looks too cute as she walks through the living room in her fuzzy sheep onesie.
"Oh my...goshhhh! My baby has officially WALKED!" Kent captioned the slides.
In March, the Vanderpump Rules star celebrated Ocean's first birthday with a party that complemented her daughter's unique name.
Former and current costars of the Bravo show, including Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay, came together with their babies in tow to celebrate the occasion, which took place in Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor's backyard.
Dressed in a purple mermaid costume for most of the day, Ocean was smiling the entire time as she and her friends hit the ball pit, jumped in a white bounce house and enjoyed special custom treats.
"The best moment was singing happy birthday and watching her smash her cake," Kent told PEOPLE at the time. "It was a birthday that was full of so much love."
"Ocean had the best time," Kent added. "The parents had the best time. It was an amazing first birthday party."