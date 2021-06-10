Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

New mom Lala Kent also explains why postpartum sex makes her "feel weird" after she welcomed baby girl Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett in March

Lala Kent on How Sex Is 'Different' Before and After Giving Birth to Baby Ocean: 'I Feel Weird'

Lala Kent has some hang-ups about sex after becoming a mom.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, answered fan questions on her Instagram Story this week, including a few who were curious about Kent's sex life with fiancé Randall Emmett. The couple welcomed baby daughter Ocean on March 15, and Kent says while she was pregnant, sex wasn't on their mind.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We only did it twice. Because I was put on bed rest a few times, then her head was RIGHT THERE. We both had no interest," she wrote with a laughing emoji after a user asked, "How was sex while u were pregnant towards the end?"

Another follower inquired about postpartum sex. Kent says, "It's different! I feel weird doing it with this face sleeping next to us..." while sharing a photo of the infant smiling for the camera.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Lala Kent baby Credit: Lala Kent/Instagram

Lala Kent baby Credit: Lala Kent/Instagram

During an Amazon Live conversation last month, the Give Them Lala author told Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant that Emmett is eager to have another baby ASAP.

"I love that you asked that, because I thought I was gonna have to fight so hard to get baby No. 2. Randall, two days ago, was like, 'I think I'm ready to start trying again,' " she said at the time. "I was like, 'I'm still trying to get my bounce-back bod on!' I am not about to get pregnant again!"

Also in her Instagram Story Q&A this week, Kent says she wants one more baby at some point, noting that it took her and Emmett two months to conceive Ocean, having sex daily, "sometimes twice" a day, she recalls.

Lala Kent -- Randall Emmett Credit: Randall Emmett/Instagram

Kent told Entertainment Tonight last month that she has a newfound appreciation for mothers after becoming a parent herself.