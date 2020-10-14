Pregnant Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shows Off Growing Baby Bump with Nude Photo

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are expecting their first child together

Lala Kent is showing off her growing baby bump.

The mom-to-be shared a (censored) nude photo of herself on the Instagram Story of an account she created for her baby on the way, called “Give Them Lala Baby.” In the photo, Kent poses in her mirror, while the B2K song “Bump, Bump, Bump” plays.

Kent, 30, is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, who is also dad to two daughters from a previous marriage, 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee. Last month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way to a group of friends and family and later made the announcement on Instagram.

"We are having a baby GIRL!” the Vanderpump Rules star wrote alongside a video of a skydiver touching down in a pink parachute.

Image zoom Lala Kent/Instagram

Emmett, 49, posted the same video, writing, "WE ARE HAVING A GIRL!!!"

Kent and Emmett announced they were expecting in a September episode of their podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall, where the mom-to-be began, "I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it's very much happy tears."

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant," Kent then revealed before cheers were heard in the background as Emmett shouted, "Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!"

"I am and I'm so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly," she added.

Image zoom Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Rich Fury/Getty

The reality television star and her producer fiancé have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018.

The couple was originally set to tie the knot in April but postponed their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.