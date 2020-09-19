Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are expecting their first child together

It'll Be a Girl for Vanderpump Rules ' Lala Kent and Fiancé Randall Emmett — See the Epic Reveal

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are expecting a baby girl!

The couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way to a group of friends and family on Saturday, later announcing the sex of their first child on Instagram.

"We are having a baby GIRL!” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, wrote alongside a video of a skydiver touching down in a pink parachute.

Emmett, 49, posted the same video, writing, "WE ARE HAVING A GIRL!!!"

Emmett is father to two daughters of his own — 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of a sign that read, "Give them a girl...with Lala & Randall," Kent wrote, "I'm in love with you already, and I can't wait to be your mama."

Schroeder, 32, is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Beau Clark.

Kent and Emmett announced they were expecting earlier this month on an episode of their podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall, where the reality star began, "I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it's very much happy tears."

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant," she then revealed before cheers were heard in the background as Emmett shouted, "Lala Kent, a soon to be mother!"

"I am and I'm so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly," she added.

After the couple revealed that they will be finding out the sex of their first child, Kent shared the advice that she would give as a parent.

"Oh, that is hard," Kent began. "I think it would depend on if it was a boy or girl. I think I would be much more delicate if it was gonna be a chick but honestly, I think the one thing would be: 'you're safe with me. This world is really gonna try to kick your ass but I got you boo. I'm gonna kick its ass for you.'"

The reality television star and her producer beau have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018.

The couple was originally set to tie the knot on April 18 but postponed their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.