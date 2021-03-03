See the Bridgerton-Inspired Maternity Photos Pregnant Lala Kent Says She'll 'Cherish Forever'

Lala Kent tells PEOPLE about getting ready for the arrival of her daughter, teasing the name she picked out for the baby

Lala Kent's baby girl is nearly here!

The mom-to-be shares images from a recent maternity photoshoot exclusively with PEOPLE, showing off her baby bump in a series of stunning snapshots — photos she says she'll "cherish forever."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's the most beautiful time in my life," Kent, who's expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Randall Emmett, tells PEOPLE. "The entire experience, from my body changing and creating a miracle, to the way I have changed as a person. My stylist Alexandra Renee Scott pulled pieces for the shoot from designer Anne Barge. This unforgettable look she put together helped me to capture my transition into motherhood."

Kent, 30, teases that she has settled on a name for her new addition. "It's different," she says of the moniker, "but we think it's perfect for baby girl."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Koury Angelo

Image zoom Credit: Koury Angelo

Image zoom Credit: Koury Angelo

Scott, Kent's stylist for the maternity photoshoot (which was photographed by Koury Angelo with hair done by Ric Pipino), explains that the inspiration for the images "stemmed from my complete infatuation with Netflix and Shondaland's Bridgerton."

"Originally it was going to be a studio shoot with avant-garde, heavy styling. I secured original French vintage ribbons, which were used in the costume design of Bridgerton," says Scott. "Both Lala and I love an ultra-feminine, sophisticated shoot — and if you know Lala, nothing is predictable."

"When we switched at the last minute to this epic location in Agoura Hills, Los Angeles, the styling became more minimal," she adds. "With the dramatic backdrop, the fire-burned trees, and the bright green grass … we had a beautiful metaphor: death and rebirth. It couldn't be more poignant for this time we are living in."

Image zoom Credit: Koury Angelo

Image zoom Credit: Koury Angelo

Image zoom Credit: Koury Angelo

"I have never been this excited for anything in my entire life," Kent says of awaiting her baby's arrival. "There are things in life that I can picture, though giving birth and meeting my daughter is something I can't. I have heard that this moment is unlike anything else. To think about that day coming excites me more than I can explain."

The Vanderpump Rules star shares that she's been extra emotional lately — and she's ready to be a mom.