"Ocean is beautiful. She looks like you through the eyes," Lala Kent writes on Instagram to her late father, who died in April 2018

Lala Kent Honors Late Father, Says Her Newborn Baby Ocean Has His Eyes: 'Wish You Could Be Here'

Lala Kent is paying tribute to her late father after giving birth to her first child.

The 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules star welcomed her first baby with fiancé Randall Emmett, daughter Ocean, on March 15, and on Saturday, Kent honored her dad Kent Burningham, who died in April 2018, on what would have been his 67th birthday. The new mom says she sees her father in her newborn baby's eyes.

"My sweet dad - here we go, celebrating another birthday of yours without you here," Kent wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her dad. "I'm a mom now... I know you know that. Ocean is beautiful. She looks like you through the eyes. I think I'm doing a pretty good job so far. I wish you could be here to see it. I know you have the best view of it all, but I cant see you... and that's all I want."

"I miss you so much," she adds. "Thank you for your unconditional love. I feel your blessings. I love you, dad. Happy Birthday 🎈"

Lala Kent Image zoom Credit: Lala Kent/Instagram

In a June 2018 interview on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, Kent revealed that her fiancé Emmett had asked her father for permission to marry her before he died. "That makes me so happy, because I am struggling with the fact that I won't have a dad to see me have babies or get married," she said at the time. "So it just means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed."

Celebrating Emmett's birthday last Thursday, Kent shared a photo of them getting to know their newborn Ocean after giving birth.