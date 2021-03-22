Lala Kent Shares First Photo of 1-Week-Old Baby Girl Ocean: 'My Heart Could Just Burst'

"No one could have prepared me for this kind of love," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent said

Lala Kent is celebrating one week as a mom!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, and her fiancé Randall Emmett welcomed their first child together, daughter Ocean, last Monday on March 15. Sharing more details about her birth this Monday, Kent said on Instagram that she is "honored" to be her baby girl's mother.

"A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever," Kent wrote alongside an adorable photo of the newborn's face. "This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love."

"Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst," she added.

Sharing snapshots from a recent maternity photo shoot earlier this month, Kent told PEOPLE about eagerly anticipating her baby girl's arrival.

"I have never been this excited for anything in my entire life," Kent said at the time. "There are things in life that I can picture, though giving birth and meeting my daughter is something I can't. I have heard that this moment is unlike anything else. To think about that day coming excites me more than I can explain."

The reality star shared that she had been extra emotional lately — and she was more than ready to be a parent.