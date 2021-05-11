Lala Kent Says She's Most Excited to ‘Show Off My Baby’ on New Season of Vanderpump Rules

Lala Kent is one proud mama!

On Monday, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kent talked to host Andy Cohen about the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules and what she's most looking forward to when the hit show returns for season 9 this fall.

And while the reality star, who is new mom to baby daughter Ocean, told Cohen that she's "excited" about interacting with her costars when it comes to the series returning, she said can't wait to introduce the world to her baby girl on camera.

"I'm excited about all of it! I'm excited to show off my baby and just interact with people," Kent said. "We're also coming out of COVID, so now it's like, we get to hang out, plus we're going back to a show. It's very exciting."

The Give Them Lala author, 30, welcomed Ocean, her first child, on March 15 with fiancé Randall Emmett.

After the birth of her daughter, Kent told Cohen that her Bravo costar and SUR restaurant owner, Lisa Vanderpump, went all-out to shower her newborn with gifts.

"Oh, my gosh, she got me a plethora of things. She got me cute hangers, she got me pillows, she got me clothing," she said. "Her gift was over the top!"

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Vanderpump Rules is officially returning for season 9 following speculation regarding the future of the reality series. Production on the show is set to kick off in May. Variety first reported the news.

The series, which premiered on Bravo in 2013, follows the drama-filled lives of the staffers employed at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Vanderpump's SUR restaurant. The show wrapped its most recent season in June 2020.

Though some original cast members won't be returning for the latest installment, Kent told Cohen that she still keeps in touch with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

"We're all very close still," she said of Schroeder and Doute. "Just because they're no longer on a show doesn't mean they're no longer in our lives. I talk to them and see them often."

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that OG cast members Schroeder and Doute were fired from the show alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for past racially insensitive behavior.

Series veteran Taylor and wife Cartwright later announced their departure from the series via Instagram in December.