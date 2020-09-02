Lala Kent is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Fiancé Randall Emmett: 'I Feel Very Maternal'

The reality television star and her producer beau have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018

Lala Kent is pregnant!

The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the exciting news on the latest episode of the Vanderpump Rules star's podcast, Give Them Lala ... with Randall, where Kent, 30, began, "I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it's very much happy tears."

"For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant," she then revealed before cheers were heard in the background as Emmett, 49, shouted, "Lala Kent, a soon to be mother!"

"I am and I'm so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly," she added.

During the podcast, Kent also described how her pregnancy hormones have been affecting her day to day life, sharing, "I cry about everything. I look in the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I’m, like, [am I] happy or sad about it? I don’t know."

"Life is just really hitting me in the face," she continued. "It's like, holy s---, I'm turning 30, there's something living inside of me, growing ... and my life is changing very quickly and I don't love change. Even though it's all great things it's like 'Well, wait a minute. I'm a kid still, how am I having a kid?'"

The couple also revealed that they will be finding out the sex of their unborn child, and when asked about what advice Kent would give to their child today, the soon-to-be mother shared a touching message.

"Oh, that is hard," Kent began. "I think it would depend on if it was a boy or girl. I think I would be much more delicate if it was gonna be a chick but honestly, I think the one thing would be: 'you're safe with me. This world is really gonna try to kick your ass but I got you boo. I'm gonna kick its ass for you.'"

Emmett is father to two daughters of his own — 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

The couple was originally set to tie the knot on April 18 but postponed their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.