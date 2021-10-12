Lala Kent Says She Hopes to Try for Baby No. 2 When Ocean, 6 Months, Turns 1: 'I'm Ready to Go'

Lala Kent is opening up about her plans to expand her family.

On Monday, the 31-year-old caught up with PEOPLE at Travel & Give's fourth annual fundraiser in West Hollywood, California, where she revealed that she's "ready to go" when it comes to having a second baby.

Kent, who is already mom to 6-month-old daughter Ocean, said the "second" her little girl turns 1, she and fiancé Randall Emmett will be "back at it with the calendar that shows ovulation."

"I'm oversharing with you but that's how it goes," she added.

The mom of one also shared new details about life with her baby girl, including Ocean's most recent milestone.

"She is so chill until she's hungry or sleepy, and she gets very diva-like and lets you know," Kent told PEOPLE. "She's very vocal, she said 'Mama' for the first time today, and I caught it on camera so that Randall knows that she said that before she says 'Dada.' "

"She's just such a cute little personality: so happy, sleeps through the night. I'm having the best time ever with her," the Vanderpump Rules star added.

As for Kent's favorite part about motherhood, the Give Them Lala author said it's "every time [Ocean] wakes up and gives me the smile of she knows I'm her mom, the reaching for me, the little moments that you realize are the first and you're never going to get them back."

She continued, "I just absorb all of that. I just had one today, it never stops. I love all the firsts."