"We knew that we were going to name our first baby — whether it was a boy or a girl — Ocean," the new mom said

Lala Kent Explains Why She Had the Baby Name Ocean Picked Out for Years: 'It Made Total Sense'

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett had a baby name picked out for years before the arrival of their baby girl in March.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Give Them Lala author, 30, who became a new mom on March 15, explained the origin of her daughter Ocean's name — and why she and her fiancé planned on using the moniker whether they welcomed a boy or a girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Randall's obsessed with the water. He was born in Miami and he's a scuba diver, whatever — we're both into the water. I'm, like, on the opposite end; I'm obsessed with it, but I don't f--- with it like that because it's powerful and I don't know where the bottom is and anything could eat me out there," said Kent.

"I don't even know why this name didn't come up sooner but we were in the Bahamas three years ago, I walked past this yacht and it was called the Ocean Alexander, and I was like, 'Oh my God, the name Ocean, it has to be my baby's name,'" she continued. "Randall loved it and it made total sense for the name to be Ocean. We knew that we were going to name our first baby — whether it was a boy or a girl — Ocean."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Vanderpump Rules star also told the outlet how she found new appreciation for fellow moms after giving birth to her first child.

"I'm strong in a way that I really didn't think that I was. I used to see moms and be like, 'Oh, that's so cute. They're a mom...' and now I have a different respect for them," she explained. "And I can't believe that I embody the things that moms are supposed to. You just kind of sink into it. And I didn't think that I had that in me."

Kent later opened up about how her late father, Kent Burningham, who died in April 2018, would have reacted to her expanding her family.