Lala Kent Details Terrifying Emergency Room Visit with Daughter Ocean as She 'Gasped for Air'

Lala Kent opened up about a scary new mom moment when she discovered her 19-month-old was struggling to breathe

Published on November 10, 2022 05:04 PM
Photo: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty, Lala Kent/instagram

Lala Kent went through a scary ordeal with her baby girl last week.

Sharing the experience on her Give Them Lala podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, shared that she was getting into bed after putting her daughter to bed when she heard 19-month-old Ocean getting "upset" in her bedroom.

Explaining that the toddler is sleep trained, Kent said she knew Ocean's cry meant "something's wrong."

"I go in and she's like gasping for air, she cannot breathe," Kent said, explaining that she felt reassured that the toddler was screaming because it meant she was getting air in her lungs.

"I was keeping an eye on her for what seemed like an hour which was really five minutes before I decided we're going to the emergency room — like something's off," she recalled.

"I was watching her, I tried to lay down, I was steaming the shower, [and] while it was steaming, I put her on my chest, laid in the bed and just the way she was sounding, you could tell she was having trouble breathing," she explained. "Now I'm not f-----g around."

Kent rushed her little girl — whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett — to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, where she was put "into a room immediately."

"She let out this cry and then a cough and this nurse overhears her and asks, 'how long has that baby been doing that?' " Kent shared.

"I said, 'I don't know because I just got her back. I share custody right now. I got her at 7, I put her down. This is what I have now,' " she continued.

Noting Ocean was "a little lethargic" and had a runny nose, Kent didn't think too much of it initially because "I was told my baby was doing great when she was at the other house."

"She ended up having croup, which when they're infants is very scary," she noted of the illness, which is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "an infection of the upper airway, which obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough."

"Luckily, Ocean's lungs are developed so it is something that if you catch it quickly is very treatable."

Kent and Emmett split in October 2021. Last December, she told PEOPLE that she would not be involving "a dude" if she decided to have more children.

"I do want to have more kids," Kent said at the time. "I don't think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby."

