Lala Kent ended her engagement to ex-fiancé Randall Emmett in October 2021, and has since accused the movie producer of infidelity on multiple occasions

Lala Kent Says She's 'Parallel Parenting' with Ex Randall Emmett but Hopes to Move to 'Zero Contact'

Lala Kent is hoping to minimize her interactions with ex Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on Watch What Happens Live Monday night, where she revealed her and her ex-fiancé's parenting arrangement for 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

"We parallel parent and I'm trying to move to zero contact. We'll see how that goes," said Kent, 31.

According to Psychology Today, parallel parenting "is an arrangement in which divorced parents are able to co-parent by means of disengaging from each other, and having limited direct contact, in situations where they have demonstrated that they are unable to communicate with each other in a respectful manner."

"For intractable high-conflict families, parallel parenting provides an opportunity for co-parenting, and although parents remain disengaged from each other, they remain fully connected to their children," the publication adds.

Kent ended her engagement to Emmett in October 2021. Since then, the reality star has accused the 51-year-old movie producer of infidelity on multiple occasions. (Emmett has not commented on the allegations.)

Last month, Kent claimed Emmett "started a relationship with a 23-year-old" woman in the month she gave birth to their daughter.

"They 'traveled' together while I was home with Ocean, and working on my brand," the Bravo star wrote on Instagram. "I thought he was working, because that's what he said he was doing."

Since the split, Kent has begun dating again. The businesswoman had her first outing in a group setting. She said she had "fun" with the mystery man but has since revealed he failed her background check, and she said on WWHL Monday that she is now "taking a break from dating."

Back in December 2021, Kent told PEOPLE that she and Emmett were on a "little bit of a schedule" when it came to their then-9-month-old daughter.

"Nothing is set in stone," she added. "I have her the majority of the time and there's very little communication between the two of us."

The mother of one also said that being a single mom is a "strength that I cannot describe."

"Of course, I have my moments, but they don't take me out," she shared. "It's moments of confusion and trying to understand things. But all in all, I feel like the most powerful, independent, and most beautiful that I have ever felt in my entire life."

Last month, Kent celebrated Ocean's first birthday with a party to complement her daughter's unique name.

Former and current Vanderpump Rules costars, including Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay, came together — with their babies in tow — to celebrate the occasion, which took place in Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor's backyard. Emmett was not in attendance.