Lala Kent Celebrates Daughter Ocean's 1st Birthday With Cast Of Vanderpump Rules
Lala Kent's daughter, Ocean, celebrated her first birthday a little early with the help of family and friends!
The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, kicked off the milestone event with a party to complement her daughter's unique name ahead of her actual birthday, which falls on March 15.
Former and current costars, including Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay, came together with their babies in tow to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, which took place in Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor's backyard.
"Ocean turning one is bittersweet," the proud mom tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I can't believe how quickly the time has gone, but to see these little milestones happening in the past year has been beautiful to watch."
Dressed in a purple mermaid costume for most of the day, Ocean was smiling the entire time as she and her friends hit the ball pit, jumped in a white bounce house, and enjoyed special custom treats.
The party, which was put together by event stylists Picnic + Petal, left no stone unturned as guests got to visit a personalized "Give them Ocean" booth adorned with hats, T-shirts, and other items with her slogan and face on them.
The pastel-colored table for her friends to dine at was also decked out with customized straws, cups, and sunglasses with seashells on them.
The most exciting part for the mom of one was watching her daughter devour her cake, which was handcrafted by The Gateaux Shoppe.
"The best moment was singing happy birthday and watching her smash her cake," Kent shares with PEOPLE. "It was a birthday that was full of so much love."
Although Ocean's father and Kent's ex, Randall Emmett, wasn't present for the birthday party, it was still an incredibly special day for the tiny tot and her mom.
"Ocean had the best time," Kent tells PEOPLE. "The parents had the best time. It was an amazing first birthday party."
For now, the singer and actress is focused on raising her little girl and her Give them Lala line consisting of baby, skin, and beauty products – but isn't ruling out having more children in the future.
"I do want to have more kids," Kent shared with PEOPLE back in December. "I don't think there will be a dude involved. Actually, I know for a fact there will not be a dude involved if I choose to have another baby."
