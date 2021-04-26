The Vanderpump Rules star says she "felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl" Ocean, whom she gave birth to March 15

Lala Kent Says She 'Pumped All the Vegan Out' After Breastfeeding Scare with Daughter, 6 Weeks

Lala Kent is sharing the breastfeeding scare that left her feeling "terrible" for her daughter.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 30, shared on her Instagram Story Sunday that her daughter Ocean, whom she welcomed with fiancé Randall Emmett on March 15, had an upset stomach over the weekend, which the new mom linked to the vegan meal she had recently eaten.

"Yesterday was one of our hardest days," writes Kent. "I was aware certain foods could mess with my babies [sic] tummy, but never worried too much. I had vegan food for lunch- beans, cauliflower, etc. I'm sure you're all thinking 'you're an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses!..."

"Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning until night," she adds. "I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk. I sobbed when it was time for bed- yes I was exhausted, but mostly because when she finally started feeling better around 10pm, I felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl. Wish us luck today, that I've pumped all the vegan out of these milk jugs."

According to the Mayo Clinic, certain foods and drinks "could cause your baby to become irritable or have an allergic reaction."

The experts add, "If your baby becomes fussy or develops a rash, diarrhea or wheezing soon after nursing, consult your baby's doctor. If you suspect that something in your diet might be affecting your baby, avoid the food or drink for up to a week to see if it makes a difference in your baby's behavior. Avoiding certain foods, such as garlic, onions or cabbage, might help."

The Give Them Lala author has previously been open about her breastfeeding journey.

"So many people asked me if I was going to breastfeed," Kent wrote on Instagram April 1 alongside a photo of herself pumping. "I thought this was a strange question because it's not that simple. I know many women who struggled- whether the baby didn't latch, milk wasn't coming in, or it just wasn't for them. I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding because I didn't want to feel disappointment or shame."