La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball.

On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los Angeles, with plenty of famous faces there to cheer on the teens.

In Kiyan's corner were some of the actress' closest friends, including Kim Kardashian and daughter North West, who was visibly excited to watch the special game, which was nationally televised.

North sat perched on her mom's lap through much of the game but jumped off excitedly at one point as she watched Kiyan score.

Also sitting courtside and cheering on the 15-year-old were Khloé Kardashian and Natalia Bryant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cassy Athena/Getty

The 9-year-old, whom Kim shares with ex Kanye West, wore her hair back in a bun, with a black sweatshirt and gray jeans at the event. Kim wore an all-camouflage outfit, posing for selfies with La La and Bryant.

La La reflected on the special night, sharing photos on her Instagram Story of some key moments, including North posing with hand-drawn "Go Kiyan" posters.

"North was Kiyan's biggest cheerleader!!!" the Power alum captioned the shot.

La La later shared more pictures from the night, including a group shot with James and his sons, herself, Kiyan, and ex Carmelo Anthony.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Lala Anthony/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Lala Anthony/instagram

"Last night was a night to remember! Seeing the boys play against each other in front of all of our family and friends was so exciting and just the beginning of amazing things to come for all of them," the proud mom wrote.

"I couldn't have been more proud. 21 years later. History repeated itself. 🙏🏽❤️," she concluded.

The TV personality, 40, recently celebrated her son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003.

The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021, called herself the "proudest mom on the planet" as she shared a series of photos of Kiyan posing with multiple Syracuse-themed balloon displays.

"Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind blowing…" she wrote. "Keep GOD first and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu 🏀I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!"