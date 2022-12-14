La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 03:33 PM
Lala Shares Photos of Kim Kardashian and North West Cheering on Her Son Kiyan at Basketball Game
Photo: Cassy Athena/Getty

La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball.

On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los Angeles, with plenty of famous faces there to cheer on the teens.

In Kiyan's corner were some of the actress' closest friends, including Kim Kardashian and daughter North West, who was visibly excited to watch the special game, which was nationally televised.

North sat perched on her mom's lap through much of the game but jumped off excitedly at one point as she watched Kiyan score.

Also sitting courtside and cheering on the 15-year-old were Khloé Kardashian and Natalia Bryant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lala Shares Photos of <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and North West Cheering on Her Son Kiyan at Basketball Game
Cassy Athena/Getty

The 9-year-old, whom Kim shares with ex Kanye West, wore her hair back in a bun, with a black sweatshirt and gray jeans at the event. Kim wore an all-camouflage outfit, posing for selfies with La La and Bryant.

La La reflected on the special night, sharing photos on her Instagram Story of some key moments, including North posing with hand-drawn "Go Kiyan" posters.

"North was Kiyan's biggest cheerleader!!!" the Power alum captioned the shot.

La La later shared more pictures from the night, including a group shot with James and his sons, herself, Kiyan, and ex Carmelo Anthony.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Lala Anthony/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Lala Anthony/instagram

"Last night was a night to remember! Seeing the boys play against each other in front of all of our family and friends was so exciting and just the beginning of amazing things to come for all of them," the proud mom wrote.

"I couldn't have been more proud. 21 years later. History repeated itself. 🙏🏽❤️," she concluded.

The TV personality, 40, recently celebrated her son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003.

The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021, called herself the "proudest mom on the planet" as she shared a series of photos of Kiyan posing with multiple Syracuse-themed balloon displays.

"Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind blowing…" she wrote. "Keep GOD first and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu 🏀I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!"

Related Articles
Lala Anthony has 'proud mom moment' after son Kiyan Anthony, 15, gets basketball scholarship, Carmelo Anthony
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
NBA Legend, Carmelo Anthony poses with his son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony during the 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Carmelo and La La Anthony's Son Kiyan Gets College Basketball Scholarship at Age 15: 'Beyond Blessed'
kim kardashian saint birthday
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!
Scottie Pippen with The 2006 NBA Finals Trophy during NBA Legends Scottie Pippen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier Announce 2006 Finals Trophy Tour at NBA Store in New York City, New York, United States
Scottie Pippen's Children: Everything to Know
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers with his son speaks to the media after playing against the Detroit Pistons in game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2006 NBA Playoffs at the Quicken Loans Arena on May 13, 2006 in Cleveland,Ohio.
LeBron James Says He's 'So Proud' of Son Bronny On His 18th Birthday: 'Continue to Be You'
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162357188961324331?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162357188961324331&lang=en. Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Kris Jenner attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
North West Dresses Up As Grandma Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
LeBron James and and Savannah Brinson arrive at the world premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy", at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles World Premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy", Los Angeles, United States - 12 Jul 2021
LeBron James Celebrates Wife Savannah on Their Wedding Anniversary: 'You So Damn Sexy!'
Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California
All About Drake's Son, Adonis Graham
LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James Goes Viral for His Dance Moves at Kendrick Lamar Concert: 'SPECIAL Show by a SPECIAL Person'
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
Kim Kardahian
Kim Kardashian and Son Saint, 6, Spend Day at SoFi Stadium Cheering on the L.A. Rams: Photos
kim kardashian, north west
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch