Spotted: La La Anthony and Kiyan's Holiday Hop

Ready for Christmas!

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, 4½, gets his energy out, jumping up on a striped pole at the Photo by Walgreens Wonderland Lodge in Times Square with mom La La Vazquez Anthony on Thursday in New York City.

The actress and reality star, 32, and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony have to rein in the gifts their son receives, she said recently. For example, pal Kelly Rowland bought him a sword while on tour in Dubai.

“I called Kelly cracking up — you can’t buy a 4-year-old a real sword! But she’s not a mom yet, so she doesn’t understand.”