Lake Bell, who debuted her baby bump in December, has welcomed a baby boy with husband of four years Scott Campbell

It’s a boy for Lake Bell!

The Secret Lives of Pets star has given birth to her second child, a son, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

No further details — including baby’s name and birth date — are available.

Bell and husband Scott Campbell are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Nova.

The Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp actress, 38, debuted her baby bump in December, stepping out with Campbell to attend the AG + Vanity Fair Opening of Saved in Los Angeles.

Bell opted for a sleek fitted black sleeveless turtleneck dress with sheer panels, cradling her baby bump while the couple of four years posed for photos.

The twosome met in 2011 on the set of HBO’s How To Make It In America, in which tattoo artist Campbell, 40, made a guest appearance.

Of motherhood, Bell told PEOPLE in 2015 that her instincts come out in full force now that she is a parent.

“When you have a little one, you realize that your only mission in life is to protect this helpless, very sensitive creature. That is your charge,” she said. “That’s primal. I relate to that deeply.”

And those reflexes have affected how she frames scenarios in her mind — namely, in terms of what they mean for her daughter as opposed to herself.

“Before you have kids, you’re like, ‘I hope I don’t die on this plane or I hope I don’t die crossing the street,’ ” she explained to PEOPLE previously. “But when you have a baby and you would just happily stand in front of a bus to save her, it’s a ferocious commitment to protecting your charge.”