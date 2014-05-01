Lake Bell: I Was 'Tired of Hiding' My Bump

At husband Scott Campbell's Free Arts NYC Annual Art Auction event, the mom-to-be explains the unique way she announced her pregnancy on the red carpet

David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa

Some stars announce their pregnancies via social media. And some share through their reps.

But Lake Bell did it the old fashioned way — The Million Dollar Arm actress, 35, simply stepped out during the Tribeca Film Festival with her growing bump on full display in a skintight Stella McCartney jumpsuit.

“I think you start to get overwhelmed,” Bell told PEOPLE at the Free Arts NYC Annual Art Auction Wednesday night. “You can overthink it. I was just sick and tired of hiding it.”

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Scott Campbell, opted for something less body-hugging for the evening.

She wore a bubble hemmed LBD paired with red, black and white snakeskin pumps and a silver metal perforated clutch.



“Finally [I] can wear the dresses you can eat anything in,” said Bell. “You don’t have to pose for a photo and suck in. You can just relax and let it just accentuate your belly.”

Glowing and happy, the actress spent most of the night front and center supporting Campbell, a tattoo and fine artist, who helped organize the event.

“I love him to death,” shared Bell. “I’m so very proud of him and of his organization. He’s dedicated so much love and energy to it.”

The couple, who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in June, were also joined by good pals Justin Theroux, Marc Jacobs and Gina Gershon.

So how are they planning to mark their big milestone? “We’re going to do something. I think we have a lot to celebrate anyway.”

And they do. Along with the baby, Bell’s new film — which also stars Jon Hamm — hits theaters on May 16.

“I’m thankful it’s a family movie,” she quipped while gesturing to her belly. “It’s a movie that I would be happy for any family member to see, no matter what age.”

—Emma Tyler

