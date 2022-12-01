Lake Bell Jokes She's 'Straight-Up a Better Parent' When She's Stoned: 'I'm on Their Level'

"I become literally a kid," Lake Bell said Wednesday during Cann x Jane's panel on normalizing cannabis after writing and directing the brands' holiday campaign

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on December 1, 2022 03:37 PM

Lake Bell is preparing for a green Christmas.

The actress and filmmaker, 43, said she "can't get through the holidays without" marijuana during a panel on normalizing cannabis Wednesday at the Cann x Jane "Cann-Do Holiday" campaign premiere party at NeueHouse Hollywood.

"I am straight up a better parent when I'm just two Canns in. I'm like on their level," Bell explained. "I'm just like, 'That is a f---ing crazy dinosaur!' Like, 'Let's get on the ground right now and be f---ing crazy dinosaurs, let's open some presents. F--- it.' I become literally a kid."

The panel — which was moderated by The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz and also featured Cann board member Rosario Dawson, Cannaclusive co-founder Mary Pryor, I Heart Jane CEO Socrates Rosenfeld, and Cann co-founder Luke Anderson — touched on their personal relationships with cannabis and improving racial disparities in the cannabis industry.

Lake Bell attends the Cann-Do Holiday Campaign Premiere Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Written and directed by Bell, the short film "Cann-Do Holiday" centers on a bland seasonal gathering with family, which is saved with the help of Cann's THC and CBD-infused tonic. The campaign also stars Meg Stalter, Benito Skinner, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lauren Wasser, Bre-Z and Raja.

Bell shares daughter Nova, 8, and 5½-year-old son Ozgood with ex-husband Scott Campbell, whom she was married from 2013 to 2020. Most recently, she's been romantically linked to Chris Rock.

After revealing Nova's epilepsy diagnosis in 2020, Bell told PEOPLE in October that her daughter is in a "place of steady and calm," adding: "But we are committed to just supporting her."

"I need to knock wood, but she's been seizure-free for a few months," she said. "So I feel very grateful to celebrate her in that way. And it's been a great year for her and for the family."

Bell added: "She's like a teeny tiny advocate for epilepsy awareness and she shares that with her school. And so we're proud of her for that."

