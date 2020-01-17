Laguna Beach Alum Morgan Smith Welcomes Third Child: 'Our Baby Boy Arrived'  

Image zoom Morgan Smith and kids Morgan Smith/Instagram

He’s here!

Laguna Beach alumna Morgan Smith has shared the happy news that she and husband Joel have welcomed their third child.

“Our baby BOY arrived,” the former MTV personality and Minnow Swim founder announced on Instagram Thursday, alongside an adorable pair of photos of all three of her children together.

In one of the family snapshots, her elder son Theo, 5, holds his baby brother on his lap while daughter Georgia, 4, throws her hands excitedly into the air. The second shot shows Theo leaning in for a kiss as Georgia smiles and helps hold the baby boy.

Adding that the newest addition to their family is feeling “happy and healthy,” Smith (née Olsen), included the sweet hashtag “party of five.”

Smith, who appeared on Laguna Beach from 2004 to 2005, first shared the exciting news that she was expecting in September.

“Countdown is on! All excited baby #3 coming in January 👶🏻☀️ #smithsinthesouth,” she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while cuddling up to Theo and Georgia.

Just days before welcoming their third baby, Smith penned a loving post in honor of her husband and all the ways he had helped her throughout the past few months, which included a move from Newport Beach to Charleston, South Carolina.

“This pregnancy’s MVP 🏆 He’s picked up all the extra slack in really all aspects of our life,” she wrote alongside a smiling shot of the couple.

“It’s been a new dynamic for our marriage moving away from our families/network, where we’ve solely had to rely on each other for support. I’ve realized in just a few months has only made my love + appreciation for him grow so much,” she added.